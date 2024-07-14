Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.60.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. Rollins has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623 over the last ninety days. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 43.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

