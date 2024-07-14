Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Raised to Hold at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $136.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $136.59.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,169,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,149,000 after acquiring an additional 47,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Gold by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,664,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Royal Gold by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,807,000 after purchasing an additional 292,357 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,581,000 after buying an additional 37,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 671,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,252,000 after buying an additional 73,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

