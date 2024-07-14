RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in RTX by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in RTX by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in RTX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in RTX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,147,000 after purchasing an additional 677,520 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $690,154,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $101.28. 6,003,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,723,965. The firm has a market cap of $134.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

View Our Latest Report on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.