Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Up 33.4% in June

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,600 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the June 15th total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 796.5 days.
Russel Metals Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $35.00.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Russel Metals
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.