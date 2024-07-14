Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $61.29.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 9.15%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

