Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RYAAY. UBS Group lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

RYAAY opened at $119.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $87.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

