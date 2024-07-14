Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.379 per share by the energy company on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $4.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SBR opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.77. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $944.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.22% and a return on equity of 1,059.92%. The company had revenue of $20.76 million during the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

