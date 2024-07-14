SALT (SALT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $13,196.78 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,058.02 or 1.00104738 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00067625 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02440342 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $12,974.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.