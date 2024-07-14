Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,200 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 676,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,302.0 days.
Sampo Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of SAXPF stock remained flat at $42.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sampo Oyj
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.