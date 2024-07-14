Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Stake Lowered by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,443 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SANA shares. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $5.95. 1,418,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,257. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

