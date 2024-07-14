Sapphire Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $392.14 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.40 or 0.05354458 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00043632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008905 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00014323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,817,680,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,797,098,973 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.