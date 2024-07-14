Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,544,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,177,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,096 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,338,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $34,278,000. Solitude Financial Services grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,679.1% in the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 513,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after buying an additional 484,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,003,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.95. 746,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,306. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $57.53.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.