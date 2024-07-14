Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $417.50

Shares of The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.35) and traded as high as GBX 418.67 ($5.36). Scottish American Investment shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.35), with a volume of 170,822 shares changing hands.
Scottish American Investment Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £603.25 million and a PE ratio of 9.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 417.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 417.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49.
Scottish American Investment Company Profile
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Scottish American Investment
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.