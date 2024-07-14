Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in June

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,700 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 1,632,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.6 days.
Secure Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of SECYF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,485. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.
Secure Energy Services Company Profile
