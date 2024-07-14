Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in June

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,700 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 1,632,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.6 days.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of SECYF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,485. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.