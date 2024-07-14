SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 698,200 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the June 15th total of 439,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,491.0 days.

SEGRO Stock Performance

SEGXF stock remained flat at $12.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 422. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of SEGRO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

