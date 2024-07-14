Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.10.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth $39,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sempra Trading Up 0.0 %
SRE opened at $77.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.10. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $78.83.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.