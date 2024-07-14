Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Down 44.9% in June

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the June 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shiseido Trading Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,257. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.41 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Shiseido will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.