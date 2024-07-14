Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 950,400 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 1,604,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Stock Performance
Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. stock remained flat at $9.18 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90.
About Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.
