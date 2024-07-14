Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 950,400 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 1,604,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Stock Performance

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. stock remained flat at $9.18 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90.

About Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. It engages in the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

