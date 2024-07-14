Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $14,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $64.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,778,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,356. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.26. The company has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.71, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Evercore upgraded shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

