Short Interest in Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Decreases By 45.5%

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Absa Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $17.29 on Friday. Absa Group has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82.
Absa Group Company Profile
