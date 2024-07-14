Short Interest in Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Decreases By 45.5%

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Absa Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $17.29 on Friday. Absa Group has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

