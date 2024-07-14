Short Interest in ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Rises By 91.5%

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the June 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADFJF opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. ADF Group has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

