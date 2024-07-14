Short Interest in ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Rises By 91.5%

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the June 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
ADF Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADFJF opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. ADF Group has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $14.90.
About ADF Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ADF Group
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.