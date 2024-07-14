Short Interest in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Grows By 65.4%

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the June 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Allarity Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.20 on Friday. 3,012,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873,815. Allarity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64.

Get Allarity Therapeutics alerts:

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($22.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allarity Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allarity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allarity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.