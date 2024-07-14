Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Expands By 34.1%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,366,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
