Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Decreases By 32.4%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,114,200 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 1,649,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,392.8 days.
Brambles Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BMBLF remained flat at $9.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990. Brambles has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.
About Brambles
