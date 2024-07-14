Short Interest in Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Grows By 40.7%

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,100 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Capricorn Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRNLF remained flat at C$3.09 during trading on Friday. Capricorn Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.08.
About Capricorn Metals
