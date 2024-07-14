Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Decreases By 50.0%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Carbios SAS Price Performance

COOSF stock remained flat at $21.40 during midday trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379. Carbios SAS has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36.

Get Carbios SAS alerts:

Carbios SAS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, researches and develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic additive for plastic applications and polylactic acid (PLA) packaging; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.