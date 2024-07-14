Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Decreases By 50.0%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Carbios SAS Price Performance
COOSF stock remained flat at $21.40 during midday trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379. Carbios SAS has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36.
Carbios SAS Company Profile
