Short Interest in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Drops By 17.6%

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 7,430,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,816,000 after buying an additional 823,520 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,585,000 after acquiring an additional 598,002 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $56,454,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 265.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,577,000 after purchasing an additional 477,682 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.4 %

CAH traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $94.10. 1,891,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,865. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average of $104.12. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $85.11 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

