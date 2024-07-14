Short Interest in Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Rises By 77.3%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Celtic Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS CLTFF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,451. Celtic has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76.

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

