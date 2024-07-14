Short Interest in Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Increases By 25.2%

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 878,800 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Cibus Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CBUS traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $9.94. 184,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27. Cibus has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $24.61.
Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). Cibus had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 12,313.28%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cibus will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cibus in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.
