Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Declines By 30.7%

As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the June 15th total of 66,500 shares.

CTTAY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 138,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

