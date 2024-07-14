Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Drops By 17.4%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 32,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Culp in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

In other Culp news, major shareholder Aron R. English bought 22,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,308,469 shares in the company, valued at $6,542,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 39,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $186,428.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,286,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,134. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 22,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $110,625.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,308,469 shares in the company, valued at $6,542,345. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 66,373 shares of company stock valued at $322,053 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter worth $6,010,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Culp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp Price Performance

NYSE CULP traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. Culp has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Culp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

