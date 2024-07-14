Short Interest in D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Declines By 50.3%

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 398.0 days.

D’Ieteren Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEVF remained flat at 223.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153. D’Ieteren Group has a 12-month low of 165.15 and a 12-month high of 235.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 222.16 and its 200-day moving average price is 210.24.

About D’Ieteren Group

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company in Belgium, France, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Porsche, and Microlino brand vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

