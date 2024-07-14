Short Interest in D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Declines By 50.3%

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 398.0 days.
D’Ieteren Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SIEVF remained flat at 223.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153. D’Ieteren Group has a 12-month low of 165.15 and a 12-month high of 235.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 222.16 and its 200-day moving average price is 210.24.
About D’Ieteren Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than D’Ieteren Group
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for D'Ieteren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D'Ieteren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.