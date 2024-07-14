Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Increases By 155.2%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500,400 shares, a growth of 155.2% from the June 15th total of 196,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZU opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.17 million, a P/E ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 52,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

