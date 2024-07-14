Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Increases By 155.2%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500,400 shares, a growth of 155.2% from the June 15th total of 196,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMZU opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.17 million, a P/E ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
