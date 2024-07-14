Short Interest in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Grows By 26.0%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,700 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 398,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $778,159.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in First Merchants by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Merchants

First Merchants Stock Up 0.0 %

FRME stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.39. 241,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.04. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 20.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.