Short Interest in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Declines By 18.4%

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 21,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Northwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 22,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,491. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $16.12.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Dana D. Behar bought 80,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 135,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,403.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 57.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNWB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Northwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

