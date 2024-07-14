Short Interest in FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Increases By 96.3%

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 96.3% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FitLife Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTLF traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $32.73. 2,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.01. FitLife Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

FitLife Brands Company Profile

In other FitLife Brands news, insider Patrick John Phillip Ryan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

