Short Interest in Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Increases By 82.0%

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,694,200 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the June 15th total of 3,677,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33,471.0 days.
Hua Hong Semiconductor Price Performance
Shares of HHUSF stock remained flat at C$3.00 during trading hours on Friday. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.53.
Hua Hong Semiconductor Company Profile
