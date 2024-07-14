Short Interest in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Grows By 82.3%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 82.3% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDCBY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. 20,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.13. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.35 billion for the quarter.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Cuts Dividend

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

