Short Interest in Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Expands By 100.0%

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2024

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Japan Airport Terminal Stock Performance

JTTRY stock remained flat at $17.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. Japan Airport Terminal has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $24.41.

Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airport Terminal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airport Terminal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.