Short Interest in Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Expands By 100.0%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Japan Airport Terminal Stock Performance
JTTRY stock remained flat at $17.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. Japan Airport Terminal has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $24.41.
Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile
