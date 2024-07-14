Short Interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Rises By 97.9%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 97.9% from the June 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Down 27.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kazia Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ KZIA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 25,618,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,055,016. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. Kazia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,821,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 11.15% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

