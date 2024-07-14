Short Interest in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Expands By 121.0%

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 121.0% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 201,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NRSN opened at $1.01 on Friday. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.52.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

