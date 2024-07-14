Short Interest in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Rises By 102.4%

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 102.4% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $81,794.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,979,598 shares in the company, valued at $69,602,520.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,621 shares of company stock worth $147,044.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXJ. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,235,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,953,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 241.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NXJ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 100,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,146. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

