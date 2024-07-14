Short Interest in Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Rises By 109.0%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,215,500 shares, a growth of 109.0% from the June 15th total of 1,538,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 300.5 days.

Parkland Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,063. Parkland has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $35.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.