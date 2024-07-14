Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Increases By 43.8%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,593. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.1612 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:BIS Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 3.19% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

