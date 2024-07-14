Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Increases By 43.8%

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2024

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BISGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,593. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.1612 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BISFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 3.19% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.