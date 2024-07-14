Short Interest in QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Declines By 37.5%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
QBE Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS QBIEY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.55. 30,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,452. QBE Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29.
About QBE Insurance Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QBE Insurance Group
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.