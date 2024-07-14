Short Interest in QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Declines By 37.5%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QBIEY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.55. 30,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,452. QBE Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29.

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

