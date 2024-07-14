Short Interest in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Rises By 98.7%

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,500 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the June 15th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Quantum Stock Up 4.0 %

Quantum stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.66. Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

Get Quantum alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quantum stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quantum in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quantum

About Quantum

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.