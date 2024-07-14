Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Expands By 31.6%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 487,400 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the June 15th total of 370,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 174.1 days.
Randstad Stock Performance
Shares of RANJF stock traded up $3.95 on Friday, reaching $48.80. 7,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058. Randstad has a 12-month low of $43.97 and a 12-month high of $60.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65.
About Randstad
