Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Expands By 31.6%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 487,400 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the June 15th total of 370,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 174.1 days.

Randstad Stock Performance

Shares of RANJF stock traded up $3.95 on Friday, reaching $48.80. 7,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058. Randstad has a 12-month low of $43.97 and a 12-month high of $60.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

