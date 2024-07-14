Short Interest in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Decreases By 16.0%

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,520,000 after purchasing an additional 830,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,242,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,995,000 after purchasing an additional 873,062 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,565,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,354 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REG stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.05. 1,147,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,116. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

