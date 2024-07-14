Short Interest in Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Increases By 105.0%

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rio2 Stock Performance

RIOFF traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,677. Rio2 has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32.

About Rio2

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

