Short Interest in Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Increases By 24.6%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 506.0 days.
Schibsted ASA Stock Performance
Shares of SBSNF stock remained flat at $32.50 during trading hours on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54.
About Schibsted ASA
