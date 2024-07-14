Short Interest in Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Increases By 24.6%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 506.0 days.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

Shares of SBSNF stock remained flat at $32.50 during trading hours on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

